Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPOF opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

