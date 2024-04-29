Orchid Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.52 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $99.06 million and $4.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation.

