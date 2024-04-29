P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.7 days.
P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance
BKFKF stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. P/F Bakkafrost has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $71.83.
P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile
