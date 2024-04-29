Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

