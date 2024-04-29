Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific accounts for about 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Par Pacific by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Par Pacific by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.23. 112,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

