Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 882 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $54.45 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

