Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

