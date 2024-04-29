Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
