Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,960 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,595 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

