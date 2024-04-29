Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Franklin Resources by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

