Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 21,765 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE EW opened at $86.43 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

