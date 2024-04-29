Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 440 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 152,818 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $119.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

