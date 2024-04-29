Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Posts Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%.

Paul Mueller Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MUEL opened at $78.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Paul Mueller has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $80.01.

Paul Mueller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is presently -7.15%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

