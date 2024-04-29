PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,658,000 after buying an additional 188,089 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

