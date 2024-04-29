PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 442,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,664,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after buying an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $57.78 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.55.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

