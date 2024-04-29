Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

