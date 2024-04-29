PGGM Investments Buys 1,559 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Vontier worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 132.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

