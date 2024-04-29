PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,469 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in LKQ were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 59,255 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 375,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Trading Up 1.7 %

LKQ stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

