PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Aviva PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,513,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $162.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total transaction of $187,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.