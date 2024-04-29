PGGM Investments Grows Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG opened at $172.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $191.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

