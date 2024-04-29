PGGM Investments Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hershey were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $3,039,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $4,426,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,453 shares of company stock worth $665,534. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

HSY stock opened at $186.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average is $190.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.78.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

