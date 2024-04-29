PGGM Investments Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 301,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after buying an additional 146,069 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,384,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,876,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

DE opened at $393.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.86 and its 200 day moving average is $383.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

