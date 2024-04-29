PGGM Investments Sells 961 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.9 %

DPZ opened at $499.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.