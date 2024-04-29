Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up to $12.73

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $13.60. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 113,783 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 25.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $648 million, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 38.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 520,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,793 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

