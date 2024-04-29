PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the March 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PMX opened at $7.52 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Stagflation Is Real, Mastercard Stock Now a Sudden Must Have
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.