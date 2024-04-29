PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the March 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PMX opened at $7.52 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $6,160,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 47.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 61,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 47.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 59,095 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

