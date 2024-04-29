Piper Sandler Boosts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $9.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. 629,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,339. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 221,213 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 338,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

