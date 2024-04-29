Piper Sandler Increases ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target to $6.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.23. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.74.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

Featured Articles

