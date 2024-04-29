Piper Sandler Increases ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target to $6.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.
ImmunityBio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.23. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.74.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunityBio
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.