Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Plumas Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $35.32 on Monday. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $208.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Boigon sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLBC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLBC

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.