PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

