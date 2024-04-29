PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $130.16 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

