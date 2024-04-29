Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

