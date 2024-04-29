Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average of $122.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

