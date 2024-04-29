Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 451,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4,518.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 134,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.10 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

