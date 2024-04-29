Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $273,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.4 %

WHR opened at $94.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.