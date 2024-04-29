Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $293,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,344.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,306.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,137.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.