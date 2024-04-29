Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $86.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.