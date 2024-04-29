Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Unilever stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

