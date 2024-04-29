Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Account Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 278,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 277,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

