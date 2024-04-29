Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $162.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

