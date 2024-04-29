PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

PTCT opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,404 shares of company stock worth $165,506 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,605,000 after buying an additional 188,774 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

