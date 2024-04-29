QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $83.73 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,985,254,208 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

