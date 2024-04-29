Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 923.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

