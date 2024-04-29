Red Wave Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $250.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

