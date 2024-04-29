Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $115.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

