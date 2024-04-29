Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 4,191 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

