Red Wave Investments LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $556.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $604.54 and a 200 day moving average of $521.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

