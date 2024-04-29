Red Wave Investments LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $42.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

