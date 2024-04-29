ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Price Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ResMed traded as low as $210.20 and last traded at $211.61. 322,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,045,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.06.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Get ResMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMD

Insider Transactions at ResMed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,112,000 after buying an additional 2,658,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after buying an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $233,966,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.