Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 230,422 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1,133.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,422 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Packaging Co. of America worth $40,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $176.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average is $168.41. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

