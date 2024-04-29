Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 4,331 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dover were worth $29,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $180.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average of $154.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $181.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

